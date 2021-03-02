Van ECK Associates Corp Has $4.07 Million Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,906 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $4,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,584,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,714,000 after buying an additional 50,460 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,868,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,138,000 after buying an additional 429,144 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lowered The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Kroger in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of KR stock opened at $32.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $27.33 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The company has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.61 and its 200 day moving average is $33.24.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $29.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $63,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald Sargent acquired 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 116,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,858. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,307 shares of company stock worth $1,803,193 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

