Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 4,214 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in ResMed were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ResMed by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,521,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,874,136,000 after buying an additional 240,047 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in ResMed by 535.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 273,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,962,000 after buying an additional 230,863 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ResMed by 15.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,630,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,593,000 after buying an additional 223,033 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 2.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,690,493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,489,811,000 after buying an additional 221,840 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 225.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 203,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,966,000 after acquiring an additional 141,315 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $503,425.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,922 shares in the company, valued at $20,121,293.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald R. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total transaction of $800,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,427.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,425 shares of company stock worth $3,193,519. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

RMD stock opened at $195.62 on Tuesday. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.85 and a 1 year high of $224.43. The company has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.16 and a 200 day moving average of $196.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The business had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

RMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.83.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

