Van ECK Associates Corp Takes $4.44 Million Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,533 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,438,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Argus boosted their target price on Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Autodesk from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $239.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $284.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.33. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.06, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

