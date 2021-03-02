VanEck Vectors Australian Subordinated Debt ETF to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:SUBD)

VanEck Vectors Australian Subordinated Debt ETF (ASX:SUBD) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, February 28th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$24.47.

