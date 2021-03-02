Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,209,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,595 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.1% of Assetmark Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Assetmark Inc. owned about 1.42% of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $199,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,530,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,303,000 after purchasing an additional 137,339 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,120,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,447,000 after purchasing an additional 168,983 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,047,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,562,000 after purchasing an additional 66,009 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 697,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,937,000 after purchasing an additional 29,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 210.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 641,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,234,000 after purchasing an additional 435,131 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VXF stock traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.42. 993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,208. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $74.19 and a 12-month high of $189.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.47.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Read More: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.