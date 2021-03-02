Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,657 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.4% of Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,951,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,571,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,671,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $3.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $286.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,045. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $123.28 and a 12-month high of $304.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $287.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

