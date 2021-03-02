Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) Short Interest Update

Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 142,400 shares, an increase of 1,702.5% from the January 28th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 854,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS VTGDF opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01. Vantage Drilling has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

About Vantage Drilling

Vantage Drilling Company, through its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services in the United States and internationally. It offers drilling units, related equipment, and work crews under contract to drill oil and natural gas wells. The company also provides construction supervision and operations management services for drilling units owned by others.

