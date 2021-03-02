Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Releases Q1 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) updated its first quarter 2022

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.77-0.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $408-410 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $399.9 million.Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to 3.20-3.20 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VEEV. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $290.96.

VEEV traded down $6.41 on Tuesday, reaching $287.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,260,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,276. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $325.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 135.46, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $292.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.82.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.86 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $4,069,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,746 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,732.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.28, for a total transaction of $2,862,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,942,099.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,901 shares of company stock worth $10,760,730. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

