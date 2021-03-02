Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) have received a consensus rating of “Sell” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Verbund in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Verbund from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Societe Generale cut Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verbund in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Verbund alerts:

Verbund stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $15.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323 shares, compared to its average volume of 701. Verbund has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $19.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.28.

About Verbund

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Renewable Generation, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Verbund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verbund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.