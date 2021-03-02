Veritaseum 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $85,598.00 (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 1st. Veritaseum has a total market capitalization of $38.63 million and $85,598.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veritaseum token can now be purchased for about $17.97 or 0.00036662 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00059222 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.12 or 0.00795928 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00029585 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006897 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00061384 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00029641 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00041233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00044844 BTC.

Veritaseum (CRYPTO:VERI) is a token. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

