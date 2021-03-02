Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.82%.

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.90. 30,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,696. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.47 and a beta of 1.45. Verra Mobility has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $15.85.

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,285. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $132,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,982,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,500 shares of company stock worth $570,075 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on VRRM. Morgan Stanley downgraded Verra Mobility from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 23rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Verra Mobility from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.42.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

