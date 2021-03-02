Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.82%.

Shares of VRRM traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.90. 27,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,696. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 133.47 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.99. Verra Mobility has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Verra Mobility from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Verra Mobility from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

In other Verra Mobility news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,285. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $130,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,710,753.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,500 shares of company stock valued at $570,075 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

