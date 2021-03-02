Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)’s stock price traded down 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.41 and last traded at $13.89. 1,017,953 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 840,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.68.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Verra Mobility from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Verra Mobility from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 23rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Verra Mobility from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.42.

The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.99.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.12). Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 4.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $130,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,710,753.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,500 shares of company stock valued at $570,075 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRRM. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,905,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,253,000. Sirios Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,624,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 261.7% in the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,172,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,736,000 after buying an additional 848,458 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

