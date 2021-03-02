VersaBank (OTCMKTS:VRRKF) Short Interest Update

VersaBank (OTCMKTS:VRRKF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the January 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on VersaBank from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of VersaBank stock remained flat at $$12.33 during trading on Tuesday. VersaBank has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $13.78.

About VersaBank

VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance; and commercial lending services, including short-term construction financing, long-term financing, and loan refinance and lease buy out to real estate developers and condominium corporations in selective niche markets.

