Versarien (LON:VRS) Shares Gap Up to $41.95

Versarien plc (LON:VRS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 41.95 ($0.55), but opened at GBX 43.95 ($0.57). Versarien shares last traded at GBX 42.20 ($0.55), with a volume of 459,050 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 52.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 42.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93. The company has a market cap of £79.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55.

In other Versarien news, insider Neill Gareth Ricketts sold 1,650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.71), for a total value of £891,000 ($1,164,097.20).

Versarien plc, an engineering materials company, provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Graphene and Plastic Products, and Hard Wear and Metallic Products. The Graphene and Plastic Products segment offers graphene products, such as Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

