ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 795,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282,074 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.13% of ViacomCBS worth $29,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIAC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 215.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,115,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,602,000 after purchasing an additional 24,675,148 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 3,741.3% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,380,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292,300 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at $81,833,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the third quarter valued at $47,491,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,209,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,097,000 after acquiring an additional 901,304 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on VIAC. UBS Group downgraded ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America downgraded ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

VIAC opened at $67.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.25 and its 200-day moving average is $36.86. The stock has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $67.98.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.