Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

NASDAQ:VICR opened at $101.18 on Friday. Vicor has a one year low of $30.42 and a one year high of $104.68. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 562.11 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.14.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Vicor had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 2.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vicor will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $505,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 234,329 shares in the company, valued at $23,667,229. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Gendron sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $47,386.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,420 shares of company stock worth $2,628,091 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vicor by 8.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,927,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $227,538,000 after buying an additional 238,147 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vicor by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,664,000 after acquiring an additional 131,645 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,933,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 112,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 62,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vicor by 81.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,616 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,230,000 after purchasing an additional 59,005 shares during the period. 35.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

