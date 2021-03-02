Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 677 Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,303,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 77,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $273,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,975.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $49.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.32 and a beta of 0.54. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $58.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.37.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.73 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.25 EPS for the current year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

