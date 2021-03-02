Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $314,000 Holdings in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,026 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Zynex worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in Zynex by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 18,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Zynex by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 17,530 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Zynex by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zynex during the 3rd quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Zynex by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Zynex alerts:

Shares of Zynex stock opened at $14.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $510.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.17. Zynex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $29.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.70.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Zynex had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 50.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZYXI shares. Piper Sandler lowered Zynex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Northland Securities lowered Zynex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.70.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZYXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.