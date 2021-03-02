Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Inogen by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,017,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $87,494,000 after purchasing an additional 30,380 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Inogen by 8.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 850,212 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $24,656,000 after purchasing an additional 64,501 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Inogen by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 285,434 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,753,000 after purchasing an additional 31,503 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Inogen by 370.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 242,635 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 191,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Inogen by 27.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 191,222 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 41,210 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INGN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Friday, November 13th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Inogen from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Inogen from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

In other Inogen news, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 11,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $514,714.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,692.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 18,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $802,465.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,413 shares in the company, valued at $905,112.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,830 shares of company stock worth $3,488,040 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INGN opened at $53.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -590.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.76. Inogen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $56.46.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

