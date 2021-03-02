Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in CarParts.com in the third quarter valued at about $21,734,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CarParts.com by 235.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 810,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,760,000 after buying an additional 569,113 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in CarParts.com by 6,646.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 801,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,670,000 after buying an additional 790,083 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in CarParts.com by 150.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 762,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,248,000 after buying an additional 458,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in CarParts.com by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 560,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,946,000 after buying an additional 40,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lev Peker sold 250,000 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $3,757,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,717,718.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mehran Nia sold 596,404 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $8,391,404.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,409.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,366,404 shares of company stock worth $19,614,904. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRTS shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on CarParts.com in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on CarParts.com from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on CarParts.com from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

NASDAQ PRTS opened at $19.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $918.76 million, a P/E ratio of -28.61 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average is $13.86. CarParts.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $23.26.

CarParts.com Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

