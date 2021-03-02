Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes $273,000 Position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Accolade in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,651,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accolade in the third quarter worth $35,879,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Accolade in the third quarter worth $24,255,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accolade in the third quarter worth $23,073,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Accolade in the third quarter worth $13,858,000. Institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACCD opened at $47.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.76 and its 200-day moving average is $44.12. Accolade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.68 and a fifty-two week high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $38.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 million. Accolade’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Neff sold 161,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $8,991,929.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,944.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accolade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Accolade from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

