Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes $334,000 Position in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,295,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $787,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,045,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,967,000. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on RLAY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,965,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $80,577,054.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $275,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,470,294 shares of company stock valued at $140,852,304.

Shares of NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $40.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.71 and a 200-day moving average of $43.93. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.56 and a twelve month high of $64.37.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. Its product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) that is in Phase 1 dose escalation studies in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.