Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 2,046 Shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Agora were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Himension Fund bought a new stake in Agora in the fourth quarter valued at $17,876,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Agora by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,586,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,763,000 after purchasing an additional 47,361 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Agora in the fourth quarter valued at $48,003,000. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agora during the fourth quarter worth about $13,637,000. Finally, Discovery Value Fund increased its position in shares of Agora by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 1,444,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,133,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. 17.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of API stock opened at $65.93 on Tuesday. Agora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.60 and a 52-week high of $114.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.03.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. Agora had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $33.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.70 million. The firm’s revenue was up 74.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Agora, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. 86 Research assumed coverage on shares of Agora in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Agora in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Agora in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

