Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,694,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $552,174,000 after purchasing an additional 184,443 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 4.5% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,195,338 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,235,000 after buying an additional 51,821 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.1% during the third quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 695,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,784,000 after buying an additional 7,530 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth $33,864,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 377,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,600,000 after buying an additional 201,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $111.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.45. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $125.55. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 1.81.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $370.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEIS. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.75.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

