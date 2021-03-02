Vident Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 729 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,656,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,786,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $588,508,000 after purchasing an additional 579,369 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,876,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,594,212,000 after purchasing an additional 420,543 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2,287.4% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 413,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $136,044,000 after purchasing an additional 395,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,993,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LULU. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.45.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $314.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 73.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $337.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.14. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total value of $764,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,285.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

