Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,019 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC grew its position in The Southern by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in The Southern by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 51,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc grew its position in The Southern by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 60,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Southern by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 541,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,270,000 after acquiring an additional 132,960 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Southern by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 77,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 17,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Southern from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank upgraded The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on The Southern in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.27.

Shares of SO opened at $57.78 on Tuesday. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $68.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,030.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $152,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $2,316,600 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

