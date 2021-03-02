Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 311 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,036,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,046 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,823 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,599 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,917,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,056,000 after acquiring an additional 808,118 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,065,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,317,000 after acquiring an additional 339,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.73.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $157.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $176.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

