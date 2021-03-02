Vident Investment Advisory LLC Takes $410,000 Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COF. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,299,000 after buying an additional 17,468 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 281,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,209,000 after buying an additional 28,331 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $2,228,000. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $123.93 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $125.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.97, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.39.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.23%.

COF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.25.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $3,187,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at $8,501,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $3,097,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,990,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,213 shares of company stock valued at $6,471,040 in the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

