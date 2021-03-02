Viela Bio (NASDAQ:VIE) Announces Earnings Results

Viela Bio (NASDAQ:VIE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of VIE stock remained flat at $$52.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 381,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,643. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.76 and its 200 day moving average is $38.81. Viela Bio has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $70.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.43.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VIE shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Viela Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

About Viela Bio

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, kidney transplant desensitization, myasthenia gravis, and IgG4-related diseases.

