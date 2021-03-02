Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Raises Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Viper Energy Partners has decreased its dividend by 44.7% over the last three years.

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $15.89 on Tuesday. Viper Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $76.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.51 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 60.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, December 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.61.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

