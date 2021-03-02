Viva Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Viva Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTV) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a growth of 976.5% from the January 28th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,197,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTTV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.02. 18,962,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,018,100. Viva Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.01.

Get Viva Entertainment Group alerts:

About Viva Entertainment Group

Viva Entertainment Group Inc develops and markets Internet protocol television over the top application for connected TV's, desktop computers, tablets, and smart phones. The company is based in Briarwood, New York.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Viva Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viva Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.