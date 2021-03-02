Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a growth of 415.6% from the January 28th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of VIVHY stock remained flat at $$34.60 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 44,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,371. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.65. Vivendi has a one year low of $18.85 and a one year high of $37.23.

Get Vivendi alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Vivendi in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup cut Vivendi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vivendi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.