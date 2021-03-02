VouchForMe (IPL) Price Hits $0.0019 on Major Exchanges

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 67.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One VouchForMe coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. VouchForMe has a total market cap of $470,167.81 and $3,167.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VouchForMe has traded 106.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00059333 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.86 or 0.00808822 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007698 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00028784 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00061468 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00029504 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00046615 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

VouchForMe Profile

VouchForMe is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,162,500 coins. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io. The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co. The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

