Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 376,900 shares, a growth of 2,891.3% from the January 28th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 447,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

PPR stock opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average of $4.45. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.0121 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 12.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,605,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,236,000 after buying an additional 409,592 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 13.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 152,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 18,535 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC boosted its position in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 135.6% during the third quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 35,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 20,343 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Voya Prime Rate Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Voya Prime Rate Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Voya Prime Rate Trust Company Profile

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

