Waifu Token (WAIF) Trading 49.4% Higher This Week

Waifu Token (CURRENCY:WAIF) traded up 38% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Waifu Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Waifu Token has traded 49.4% higher against the dollar. Waifu Token has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and $295,997.00 worth of Waifu Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.08 or 0.00493336 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00077157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00078490 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.71 or 0.00079214 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00056431 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $245.46 or 0.00502295 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Waifu Token Token Profile

Waifu Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,830,203 tokens. The official website for Waifu Token is waifutoken.io.

