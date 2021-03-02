Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 91,200 shares, an increase of 349.3% from the January 28th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wal-Mart de México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays cut Wal-Mart de México from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Wal-Mart de México stock opened at $29.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.10. The stock has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.50. Wal-Mart de México has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $34.82.

Wal-Mart de México Company Profile

Wal-Mart de MÃ©xico, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, membership self-service wholesale stores, and pharmacies. It operates 1,910 Bodega AurrerÃ¡ discount stores, 274 Walmart hypermarkets, 91 Superama supermarkets, and 163 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

