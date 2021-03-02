Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth $262,000. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Waste Management by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 41,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

WM stock opened at $112.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.34 and a 52 week high of $125.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.07.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $155,110.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,641.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total transaction of $48,599.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,973.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,967 shares of company stock worth $450,222. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

