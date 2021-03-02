Wayfair (NYSE:W) Upgraded by Truist to “Buy”

Truist upgraded shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has $370.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $315.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on W. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wayfair from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $280.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $280.31.

W opened at $335.65 on Monday. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The company has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a PE ratio of -48.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $286.48 and a 200 day moving average of $276.83.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.80) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 35,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.81, for a total value of $12,558,878.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,440,874.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 18,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,419,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,494 shares of company stock worth $32,341,012 over the last quarter. Insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Wayfair by 782.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 838,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,253,000 after purchasing an additional 743,101 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 617,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,445,000 after buying an additional 390,645 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,928,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,443,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. grew its position in Wayfair by 22,481.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 257,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 256,733 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

