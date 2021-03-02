WazirX (WRX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.35 Million

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 2nd. WazirX has a market cap of $64.02 million and $5.35 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WazirX has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WazirX coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000548 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About WazirX

WazirX’s genesis date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 989,300,001 coins and its circulating supply is 236,054,790 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx.

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

