Wedbush Comments on Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.55). Wedbush also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.88) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.37) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.45) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Beam Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.71.

BEAM opened at $95.58 on Monday. Beam Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $126.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.74 and a 200-day moving average of $69.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEAM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $34,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing therapies for the development of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; CAR-T cell therapies for pediatric T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and pediatric acute myeloid leukemia; therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1A; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders.

