Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Seagen (SGEN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ: SGEN) recently:

2/16/2021 – Seagen had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $186.00 to $169.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Seagen had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $200.00 to $192.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Seagen had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $170.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Seagen had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $177.00 to $173.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Seagen had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $177.00 to $168.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Seagen was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

2/12/2021 – Seagen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

2/12/2021 – Seagen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/9/2021 – Seagen had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

2/1/2021 – Seagen was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $186.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $188.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/19/2021 – Seagen had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $177.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Seagen was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $154.33. The stock had a trading volume of 17,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,285. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.20. The firm has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.76 and a beta of 1.11. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.57 and a 52-week high of $213.94.

Get Seagen Inc alerts:

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.76, for a total transaction of $1,454,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 13,666 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,449,083.86. Insiders sold 161,017 shares of company stock worth $29,096,173 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.