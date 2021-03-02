Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Herc (HRI)

Herc (NYSE: HRI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/25/2021 – Herc had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $76.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Herc is now covered by analysts at Redburn Partners. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Herc had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $80.00 to $98.00.

2/19/2021 – Herc had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $76.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Herc had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $88.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Herc had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $71.00 to $76.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Herc had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

HRI stock opened at $90.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Herc Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $90.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $520.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.75 million. Herc had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 13.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 70,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $4,621,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,823,627.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 111.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 456,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,081,000 after buying an additional 240,126 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the fourth quarter worth about $10,048,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Herc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,332,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Herc by 48.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 256,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 83,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herc in the third quarter worth approximately $3,268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

