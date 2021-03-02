Weil Company Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,063 XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the third quarter valued at $208,315,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,785,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,601 shares during the last quarter. Alibaba Group Holding Limited purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng in the third quarter valued at about $133,466,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng in the third quarter valued at about $84,826,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,576,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.10 target price on shares of XPeng in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of XPeng from $34.70 to $57.71 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

XPEV opened at $35.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.71. XPeng Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $74.49.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

