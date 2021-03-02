Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 123,700 shares, a growth of 534.4% from the January 28th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 234,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NYSE EOD traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,689. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average of $4.69. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $5.42.

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth $51,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth $62,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $102,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

Recommended Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.