Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decrease of 54.0% from the January 28th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
In other Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund news, Portfolio Manager Christopher M. Lee bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 23,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Portfolio Manager Christopher M. Lee bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $80,700.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $80,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EAD. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,583 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 112,536 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 7,262 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,802 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000.
Shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $8.41.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.0558 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%.
About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.
