Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,216,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 180,109 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 2.39% of Haemonetics worth $144,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 104.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,666,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $145,408,000 after purchasing an additional 849,744 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 61.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 713,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,285,000 after buying an additional 271,109 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the third quarter valued at $18,566,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 410.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 129,207 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 103,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 583,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,920,000 after acquiring an additional 90,415 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

In related news, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $362,882.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total transaction of $1,393,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAE opened at $129.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.68 and a 200-day moving average of $108.62. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.25. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $63.41 and a 1 year high of $142.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Haemonetics’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HAE. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Haemonetics from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $122.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Haemonetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.