Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,047,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,009 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.23% of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $172,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 210.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 641,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,234,000 after buying an additional 435,131 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,120,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,447,000 after acquiring an additional 168,983 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5,709.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 139,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,018,000 after acquiring an additional 137,367 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,530,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,303,000 after buying an additional 137,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,846,000.

Shares of VXF stock opened at $183.43 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $74.19 and a 1 year high of $189.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.47.

About Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

