Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $187.90 Million Stock Holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,393,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 147,143 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $187,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 174.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 676,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,724,000 after purchasing an additional 429,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACC opened at $41.56 on Tuesday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.13 and a 12-month high of $46.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.49, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $232.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.58 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

ACC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered American Campus Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Campus Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.13.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

