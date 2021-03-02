Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,233,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 732,456 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $165,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 80,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after buying an additional 8,542 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 467,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 545.4% in the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 170,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,735,000 after purchasing an additional 144,456 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 56,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 18,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $51.46 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $46.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.05.

